Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $457.20 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $462.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

