Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 35,725 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.27 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,872 shares of company stock valued at $863,800. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

