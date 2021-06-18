Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 296.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 183,975 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

