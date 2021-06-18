Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 329,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Entergy worth $97,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 67,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Entergy by 93.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 84,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 103.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Entergy by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.43. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

