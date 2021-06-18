Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 10.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 11.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $54.71 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at $856,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

