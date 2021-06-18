Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $5,024,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,346,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.15.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

