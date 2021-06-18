Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $46,174,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $3,990,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $43,987,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

