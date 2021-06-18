Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,396 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,866,000.

XRT stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

