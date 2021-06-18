EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $239.61 and a one year high of $514.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

