EQT (NYSE:EQT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.49 on Friday. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

