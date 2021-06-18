Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

EQX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 83,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,514. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.