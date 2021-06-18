Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Squarespace, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Squarespace in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SQSP. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of SQSP opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $42.82 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.