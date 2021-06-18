Ergoteles LLC Acquires 9,303 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.43. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

