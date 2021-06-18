Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.