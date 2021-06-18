Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.74 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,164,000 after buying an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 354,768 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.