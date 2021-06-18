Ergoteles LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 59.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $184,178,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $246.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.18 and a 1-year high of $248.74.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

