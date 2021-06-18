Ergoteles LLC Sells 17,025 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 41.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,025 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.97. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.