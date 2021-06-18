Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

