EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $90.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

