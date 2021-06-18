EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

