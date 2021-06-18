Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $79.27

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.27, but opened at $81.99. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $81.99, with a volume of 40 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

