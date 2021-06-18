Ethereum Yield Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $3.41 or 0.00009404 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $341,227.68 and $63.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00058387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.45 or 0.00719908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00082682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00042388 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

