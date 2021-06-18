Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $931,045.81

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $931,045.81 and approximately $87,400.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.65 or 0.00741503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00084128 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00042724 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

