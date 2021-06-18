Ethic Inc. Grows Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,513,000 after acquiring an additional 448,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SKM opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.