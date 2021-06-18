Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

