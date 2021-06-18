Ethic Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $295.40 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

