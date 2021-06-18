Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2,192.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Etsy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,817,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $169.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.45. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

