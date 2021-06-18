Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Etsy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after buying an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.12 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

