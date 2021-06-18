Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Up 30.1% in May

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the May 13th total of 937,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock traded down $6.19 on Friday, reaching $239.34. 5,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,799. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.