Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 18,356 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26,994.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CME Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $213.27. 24,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

