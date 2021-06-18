Evoke Wealth LLC Has $10.98 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 183,123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,244 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 358,800.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 446,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 188,790 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10,651.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

KMI stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.94. 217,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,568,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

