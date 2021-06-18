Evoke Wealth LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14,482.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $390.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,882. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.38. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $401.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

