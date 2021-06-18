Evoke Wealth LLC Has $7.76 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 1,072.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,539 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 401,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2,721.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,880 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 238.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 211,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 149,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,957,000.

DFAI stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. 1,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,341. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38.

