Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11,450.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 102,514 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.16. 16,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,822. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

