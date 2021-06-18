Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC owned 0.62% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $100,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

ACWI traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.11. 79,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $101.69.

