Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,768.0 days.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EVKIF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

