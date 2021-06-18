Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.