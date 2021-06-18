EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at National Bank Financial

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXFO. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth approximately $3,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

