Expanse Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, Expanse has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $2,603.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,525.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.89 or 0.06112965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.01564105 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00435689 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00142886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.39 or 0.00739220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00429039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00364241 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

