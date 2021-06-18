Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,153 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.0% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $267,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

EXPD stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,152. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $126.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

