Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.91. 15,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,152. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $126.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

