Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand Sells 41,001 Shares

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.