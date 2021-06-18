Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

Several analysts have commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $247,242,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 1,120.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,376,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,874 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 46.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,915,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,500 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,421,000 after purchasing an additional 281,193 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

