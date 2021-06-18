Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.29

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.27, with a volume of 86748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.18.

EXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$748.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.94.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$306.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

