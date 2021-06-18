F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

