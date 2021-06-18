F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 68.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 425,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

FNB opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

