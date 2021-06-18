Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $505.42. 2,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.64. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,688 shares of company stock worth $30,328,567. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

