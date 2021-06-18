Falcon Project 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,332.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $23,332.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00057699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00138758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00179211 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.33 or 0.00861212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,632.84 or 0.99732457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Falcon Project Coin Trading

