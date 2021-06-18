Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the May 13th total of 301,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 16,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,049. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

