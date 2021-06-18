Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 76.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

